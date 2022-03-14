Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 14
- Equiticity op-ed in Crain’s: Walking, biking, and transit conditions for POC Chicagoans are inequitable
- Crain’s editorial calls for a gas tax holiday in Illinois. Here’s why that’s a terrible idea (Slate)
- Sun-Times editorial: Chicago should consider bringing back CTA conductors and/or a transit police unit
- Ex-cop who worked on CTA: “Enforcing minor infractions on transit helps prevent serious crimes” (Sun-Times)
- Police: Man with mental health issues threatened CTA operator, resisted arrest (Patch)
- Block Club talks with loved ones of fallen cyclist Gerardo Marciales, bike advocates about DLSD safety
- South DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close Tuesday night of next week to install 43rd Street bridge (Block Club)
- Glenwood north of Devon in Rogers Park will become one-way for drivers to help reduce crashes (Block Club)
- Goose Island is doing a treasure hunt where you can get gold or bikes (Block Club)
- Another source for tips on what’s happening in the world of Chicago cycling, the chibike Reddit page (Chainlink)
