Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 9

Lightfoot will provide update on CTA safety hours after man, 25, shot in stomach on Red Line near 63rd (NBC)

Chicago Loop Alliance ambassadors will begin patrolling and giving directions at Metra station (Loop North)

Officials: 4 killed after driver tried to beat freight train at a crossing at 155th/Halsted in Harvey (ABC)

Hit-and-run drivers killed Alex Hunt, 16, as he crossed 10-lane Burr Ridge road with no sidewalks (ABC)

Ogilvie station evacuated, given all-clear after suspicious package halts trains (ABC)

Shelters at Jefferson Park terminal boarded up after man uses drill to damage art panels (Nadig)

Metra featured in Wall Street Journal article on post-COVID challenges facing commuter railroads

Will the TSA lift mask requirement on buses, trains, and planes? (Daily Herald)

Panel says Metra surveillance of allegedly injured employee is privileged (Law Bulletin)

Chicagoans say they’re willing to deal with higher gas prices if it helps Ukraine (Tribune, Block Club)

Lake Forest and Lake Bluff plan pedestrian and bike improvements (Tribune)

