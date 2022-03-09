Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, March 9
- Lightfoot will provide update on CTA safety hours after man, 25, shot in stomach on Red Line near 63rd (NBC)
- Chicago Loop Alliance ambassadors will begin patrolling and giving directions at Metra station (Loop North)
- Officials: 4 killed after driver tried to beat freight train at a crossing at 155th/Halsted in Harvey (ABC)
- Hit-and-run drivers killed Alex Hunt, 16, as he crossed 10-lane Burr Ridge road with no sidewalks (ABC)
- Ogilvie station evacuated, given all-clear after suspicious package halts trains (ABC)
- Shelters at Jefferson Park terminal boarded up after man uses drill to damage art panels (Nadig)
- Metra featured in Wall Street Journal article on post-COVID challenges facing commuter railroads
- Will the TSA lift mask requirement on buses, trains, and planes? (Daily Herald)
- Panel says Metra surveillance of allegedly injured employee is privileged (Law Bulletin)
- Chicagoans say they’re willing to deal with higher gas prices if it helps Ukraine (Tribune, Block Club)
- Lake Forest and Lake Bluff plan pedestrian and bike improvements (Tribune)
