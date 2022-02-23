Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 23

Chicago mask mandate for most public settings will end 2/28, but masks will be required on transit (NBC)

2 people were critically injured in an alcohol-related crash on I-57 near 100th Street (ABC)

CPD: 2 men punched woman in face and stole her cellphone on Blue Line near Cicero stop (Fox)

Man charged with resisting arrest after report of an unwanted subject on Metra train in Franklin Park (Tribune)

Citing “false response” to info request, Metra asks for more time to comment on CP-KCS merger (Trains)

“Inequity For Sale” exhibit featuring 2 South Side homes sold through unjust land sale contracts (Block Club)

Brewery, 24 apartments with 127 car spots are being considered near Morton Grove station (Tribune)

Here’s what a revamped Logan Square skate park could look like (Block Club)

R.I.P. longtime bike advocate and former ATA board member Al Sturges

