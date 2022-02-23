Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 23
- Chicago mask mandate for most public settings will end 2/28, but masks will be required on transit (NBC)
- 2 people were critically injured in an alcohol-related crash on I-57 near 100th Street (ABC)
- CPD: 2 men punched woman in face and stole her cellphone on Blue Line near Cicero stop (Fox)
- Man charged with resisting arrest after report of an unwanted subject on Metra train in Franklin Park (Tribune)
- Citing “false response” to info request, Metra asks for more time to comment on CP-KCS merger (Trains)
- “Inequity For Sale” exhibit featuring 2 South Side homes sold through unjust land sale contracts (Block Club)
- Brewery, 24 apartments with 127 car spots are being considered near Morton Grove station (Tribune)
- Here’s what a revamped Logan Square skate park could look like (Block Club)
- R.I.P. longtime bike advocate and former ATA board member Al Sturges
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.