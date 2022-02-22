Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 22
- SBC sponsor Keating Law wins $213,000 settlement for woman doored in Washington PBL (Block Club)
- Northbound lanes of Stevenson reopen near Damen after 2-car crash that killed one person (NBC)
- Six hurt in I-90 crash Sunday near Arlington Heights (Daily Herald)
- Police release image of car whose driver struck child, 3, in stroller in West Lawn, fled (Patch)
- 17-year-old girl pepper sprayed by unknown assailant at Roosevelt Red Line platform (Fox)
- Expiration dates extended for Metra’s one-way and 10-ride tickets (Fox)
- Skokie to redesign Crawford Avenue and add bike lanes (Tribune)
- “Polish Heritage Corridor” along Milwaukee would honor residents form West Town to Niles (Block Club)
- Why the Obama Presidential Center won’t be naming all spaces after donors (USA Today)
- Bike-powered grocery delivery company caught dumping fresh food will now donate it (Block Club)
- Ride Illinois hosts Bicycle-Friendly Driver Course webinar tonight at 7 PM
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.