Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 22

  • SBC sponsor Keating Law wins $213,000 settlement for woman doored in Washington PBL (Block Club)
  • Northbound lanes of Stevenson reopen near Damen after 2-car crash that killed one person (NBC)
  • Police release image of car whose driver struck child, 3, in stroller in West Lawn, fled (Patch)
  • 17-year-old girl pepper sprayed by unknown assailant at Roosevelt Red Line platform (Fox)
  • Expiration dates extended for Metra’s one-way and 10-ride tickets (Fox)
  • Skokie to redesign Crawford Avenue and add bike lanes (Tribune)
  • “Polish Heritage Corridor” along Milwaukee would honor residents form West Town to Niles (Block Club)
  • Why the Obama Presidential Center won’t be naming all spaces after donors (USA Today)
  • Bike-powered grocery delivery company caught dumping fresh food will now donate it (Block Club)
  • Ride Illinois hosts Bicycle-Friendly Driver Course webinar tonight at 7 PM

