Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 21
- CTA board approves labor agreement that includes pandemic bonus, efforts to recruit more workers (Tribune)
- Letter: New federal funding gives CTA chance to make much-needed accessibility improvements (Sun-Times)
- Lightfoot denies permit to SE Side scrap shredder; company vows to fight on, saying process “hijacked” (Tribune)
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on outbound express lanes of Dan Ryan near 35th (ABC)
- Jake Reibel, 16, killed, four other teens injured in single-car crash on I-94 in South Holland (ABC)
- 11-year-old girl among 5 injured in South Chicago crash (Sun-Times)
- Sun-Times editorial: Lives could be saved under proposed new federal vehicle safety rating system
- New York Times article on racial equity impacts of Seattle helmet law cites Chicago bike enforcement stat
- CTA users reflect on bizarre and hair-raising train stories (The DePaulia)
- Here’s are images from the Bike Winter Art Show; Closing party this Friday 2/25 after Critical Mass bike ride
