Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 8

After years of lobbying by South Side transit advocates, CTA is poised to make 31st Street bus permanent

As Motor Fuel Tax freeze debated, group says IL has 3rd-most structurally deficient bridges in nation (Capitol Fax)

Expressway shooting crackdown leads to 20 arrests, dozens of license plate cameras and boost in patrols (Block Club)

Car rehab, Chicago improvements in South Shore Line commuter railroad capital plan (NWI.com)

Corridor Rail Development Corp: Metra must adapt to “post-commuting world” with service changes (Tribune)

Block Club looks at 39th Ward PB election, including Bryn Mawr protected bike lane proposal

R.I.P. ex-Oak Park president Larry Christmas, who lobbied successfully for Green Line preservation (Tribune)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great February.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago