Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 8
- After years of lobbying by South Side transit advocates, CTA is poised to make 31st Street bus permanent
- As Motor Fuel Tax freeze debated, group says IL has 3rd-most structurally deficient bridges in nation (Capitol Fax)
- Expressway shooting crackdown leads to 20 arrests, dozens of license plate cameras and boost in patrols (Block Club)
- Car rehab, Chicago improvements in South Shore Line commuter railroad capital plan (NWI.com)
- Corridor Rail Development Corp: Metra must adapt to “post-commuting world” with service changes (Tribune)
- Block Club looks at 39th Ward PB election, including Bryn Mawr protected bike lane proposal
- R.I.P. ex-Oak Park president Larry Christmas, who lobbied successfully for Green Line preservation (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago