Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 7
- Wrong-way driver killed after striking multiple vehicles on I-80 near Markham (Fox)
- Speeding driver critically injured after causing 3-car crash on 4-lane Sheridan Rd. in Beach Park (CBS)
- Driver cuts-off 2 state troopers responding to single-vehicle collision, causing 5-car crash on I-94 (Fox)
- Driver credited with evacuating school bus stalled on Metra tracks in Orland Park before train struck it (CBS)
- Chicago man charged in burglary of Naperville bike shop (Daily Herald)
- More coverage of Thursday’s rally for better bikeway clearance on Clark Street (Block Club)
- Housing complex with affordable units near the Ravenswood station could begin leasing this fall (Block Club)
- High Speed Rail Alliance checks out new Siemens Venture coaches on Amtrak’s Chicago-St. Louis route
- Money diary of a Chicago advertising professional who gets around by bike during the winter (Refinery)
- High Speed Rail Alliance hosts webinar on Illinois Fast Track Initiative on 2/18 at noon
- CDOT hosts virtual Washington Park and Grand Boulevard traffic safety roundtable on 2/22 at 6 PM
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great February.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago