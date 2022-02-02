Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 2

USDOT: Metra will receive a $513.6 million from the American Rescue Plan fund (Trains.com)

Blue Line attackers hit sleeping man with a bat, stabbed him, bit him, and robbed him (OakPark.com)

Winter storm brings cancellations to Amtrak service in Midwest (Trains.com)

Delays reported on CTA Green, Red, Purple, Brown trains and buses amid winter storm (Wednesday Journal)

Loyola Phoenix takes a deep dive into the progress of the Red & Purple Modernization project

Yesterday Metra launched $6 three-zone Day Pass, and $10 All-Day Pass became Ventra App-only (CBS)

Suburban officials worry proposed CP and Kansas City Southern merger could double train traffic (Tribune)

The city is planting free trees for those who request them in the 2nd Ward (Block Club)

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago