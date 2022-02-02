Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 2
- USDOT: Metra will receive a $513.6 million from the American Rescue Plan fund (Trains.com)
- Blue Line attackers hit sleeping man with a bat, stabbed him, bit him, and robbed him (OakPark.com)
- Winter storm brings cancellations to Amtrak service in Midwest (Trains.com)
- Delays reported on CTA Green, Red, Purple, Brown trains and buses amid winter storm (Wednesday Journal)
- Loyola Phoenix takes a deep dive into the progress of the Red & Purple Modernization project
- Yesterday Metra launched $6 three-zone Day Pass, and $10 All-Day Pass became Ventra App-only (CBS)
- Suburban officials worry proposed CP and Kansas City Southern merger could double train traffic (Tribune)
- The city is planting free trees for those who request them in the 2nd Ward (Block Club)
