Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 1
- In reelection bid, Pritzker says he will suspend plan to raise gas tax to keep up with inflation (Sun-Times)
- Activists calling for CTA work stoppage to protest Van Dyke release plan rally downtown Thursday (WGN)
- CTA bus driver union is worried “microtransit” is an agency strategy to get around using union labor (Fox)
- After 3-car crash death of Emma Joyce Quarles, 81, in Homewood, police close Halsted for investigation (Tribune)
- Hit-and-run SUV driver crashes into Belmont Cragin building, then injures 2 teens on sidewalks (ABC)
- CPD: Cop driving in the wrong direction on 111th injured after colliding with left-turning motorist (ABC)
- Redevelopment of infamous Silver Shovel site at Roosevelt/Kostner could include bike trail (Block Club)
