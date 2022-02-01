Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 1

In reelection bid, Pritzker says he will suspend plan to raise gas tax to keep up with inflation (Sun-Times)

Activists calling for CTA work stoppage to protest Van Dyke release plan rally downtown Thursday (WGN)

CTA bus driver union is worried “microtransit” is an agency strategy to get around using union labor (Fox)

After 3-car crash death of Emma Joyce Quarles, 81, in Homewood, police close Halsted for investigation (Tribune)

Hit-and-run SUV driver crashes into Belmont Cragin building, then injures 2 teens on sidewalks (ABC)

CPD: Cop driving in the wrong direction on 111th injured after colliding with left-turning motorist (ABC)

Redevelopment of infamous Silver Shovel site at Roosevelt/Kostner could include bike trail (Block Club)

