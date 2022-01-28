Study: COVID-Era Pop-Up Bike Lanes Increase Cycling Trips Up to 48%

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG
New Evidence That Protected Bike Lanes Get People Cycling MoreBy Angie Schmitt |
Cities making the most progress on protected bike lanes are seeing bicycling rates go up. But at the scale of a specific street with a new protected lane, it’s hard to know how much of the increase in bike counts is due to cyclists moving over from nearby streets, and how much is due to people biking the route for the […]
The way to better biking: San Jose’s bike plan should be a model for Chicago rebootBy Courtney Cobbs |
San Jose's Better Bike Plan offers a framework that Chicago would do well to emulate in order to create a bike plan that's more representative of current and would-be cyclists.
Ridership Jumped 400% When Seattle Protected a Bike LaneBy Angie Schmitt |
The magic of protected bike lanes, Seattle's Second Avenue edition.
CDC: Make Cycling Safer With Protected Bike Lanes and Lower Speed LimitsBy Brad Aaron |
What if the United States treated traffic violence like the public health issue it is? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that would entail building bike infrastructure and slowing down drivers. Last week the CDC released a report on the long-term mortality rate among U.S. cyclists. The study covers 38 years of U.S. DOT data […]
Bike Lanes Don’t Lead to Congestion, But Some of Them ShouldBy Angie Schmitt |
Gretchen Johnson and Aaron Johnson have posted a nice debunking of typical “war on cars” rhetoric over at fivethirtyeight. Johnson and Johnson gathered before-and-after traffic data from 45 miles of streets where Minneapolis installed bike lanes. They also looked at how Brooklyn’s Prospect Park West bike lane affected traffic conditions. They found, in short, that […]