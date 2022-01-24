Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 24
- Activists take call to shut down CTA if killer cop Van Dyke is released to Mag Mile and NW Side (WGN)
- Better CTA service discussed as a strategy for fighting global warming during town hall on climate change (Tribune)
- Driver charged- with hit-and-run crash that killed female pedestrian, 56, at Chicago/Kedzie on 9/16/21 (Fox)
- Man charged in March 2021 Bishop Ford crash that killed William Collier, 4, in South Holland (ABC)
- Man stabbed in head on Red Line at 79th Wednesday was 3rd stabbing on the ‘L’ within one week (Sun-Times)
- Police release images of suspect from 12/26 armed robbery on Blue Line at Medical District station (Fox)
- Night Ministry rep: More people are sleeping on ‘L’ due to cold, COVID hardships, overtaxed shelters (CBS)
- Letter: I moved to Chicago partly for transit, but lawless environment on the ‘L’ will kill ridership (Tribune)
- 13-car pileup on the Kennedy near Montrose on snowy Sunday morning, no reported injuries (Fox)
- Block Club looks at Better Streets Chicago’s campaign for municipal sidewalk snow clearance
- West Siders are planning a beautification campaign to make Lawndale litter-free (Block Club)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago