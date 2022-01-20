Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 20

Aldermen slam CTA, hold up $26.1M in funding after agency fails to send rep to meeting (Sun-Times)

To deter crime on CTA, License Committee approves stiffer penalties for reselling stolen phones (Sun-Times)

Blue Line O’Hare branch’s $207M signal upgrade project reaches final stage (Railway Technology)

1st Ward PB election funds 6 livable streets projects, including Wood PBL, Chicago Ave. bus lanes (Block Club)

DPD’s Committee on Design reviews Altenheim Line elevated trail development plan (Urbanize)

CTA station is a major asset as Mart owner tries to upgrade building to attract tenants (Crain’s)

Speeding driver killed after hitting tree in Sauganash, passenger critically injured (ABC)

Suspect arrested for hit-and-run killing of Emil Benak, 68, on Christmas Day in Schiller Park (ABC)

’85 Bears star, 4-time DUI offender Dan Hampton gets probation after driving at 2X legal limit (Sun-Times)

2 Naperville bike stores burglarized last week, bringing regional total to 15 cycle shop burglaries (ABC)

Chicago-based bike parts company SRAM buys cycling tech company Hammerhead (European Cycling)

Meet Eric Hernandez from Tour de Pizza, a project to bike to every local pizzeria (Maroon)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago