Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 18
- Playgrounds, parks, and a library will get major upgrades after winning $10M in city grants (Block Club)
- Elgin plans pedestrian improvements on Larkin Ave. near school, funded by gambling taxes (Tribune)
- What are your most dreaded bike-unfriendly streets, and your favorite cycling routes? (The Chainlink)
- Head of Chainlinks, student-run bike shop at Loyola, discusses COVID challenges (Quinlan School)
- Paralegal turned cleaning contractor benefits from CTA’s Building Small Business program (CBS)
- Frontier Airline returns to Midway this spring, expanded ped bridge recently completed at airport (Sun-Times)
- Anti-lynching activist Ida B. Wells recently got a Chicago street name, now she has a Barbie tribute (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago