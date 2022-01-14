Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 14
- How new laws, advocacy and charity helped strengthen support for cycling in 2021 (Daily Herald)
- Man critically injured in shooting, 3-year-old girl grazed in Chatham shooting that resulted in car crash (ABC)
- 2 hospitalized after Metra trains struck person at Millennium, car in Morgan Park Thursday night (Tribune)
- CPD: 3 injured, including 2 officers, after driver ran a red at 79th and Stony Island (Fox)
- CTA stabbing epidemic continues with assaults at Jackson Red and Washington Blue stations (ABC)
- Writer Shawn Taylor says her “best day ever” would include a bike ride from Buckingham to MSI (Axios)
- Take a survey to let the city know your transportation priorities for the 2022 Climate Action Plan
I'd like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago