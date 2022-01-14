Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 14

How new laws, advocacy and charity helped strengthen support for cycling in 2021 (Daily Herald)

Man critically injured in shooting, 3-year-old girl grazed in Chatham shooting that resulted in car crash (ABC)

2 hospitalized after Metra trains struck person at Millennium, car in Morgan Park Thursday night (Tribune)

CPD: 3 injured, including 2 officers, after driver ran a red at 79th and Stony Island (Fox)

CTA stabbing epidemic continues with assaults at Jackson Red and Washington Blue stations (ABC)

Writer Shawn Taylor says her “best day ever” would include a bike ride from Buckingham to MSI (Axios)

Take a survey to let the city know your transportation priorities for the 2022 Climate Action Plan

