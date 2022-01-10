Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 10

CPS schools remain closed on Monday as stalemate between Lightfoot, CTU continues (Block Club)

Police pursuit of allegedly speeding driver in Gary ended with deaths of baby and woman in car (ABC)

Driver dies after crashing into tree in median of DLSD near Lawrence (ABC)

Icy conditions over the weekend led to many crashes, including one involving ISP trooper (NBC)

Large chunk of aluminum cladding fell off Hancock building last week week, frightening neighbors (Block Club)

Dia de Los Reyes celebration in Humboldt Park includes donation of 70 bikes to kids (Sun-Times)

R.I.P. to R & B scenester, “kosher cowboy,” and CTA enthusiast Perry “Dancin’ Man” Kanlan (Sun-Times)

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago