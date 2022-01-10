Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 10
- CPS schools remain closed on Monday as stalemate between Lightfoot, CTU continues (Block Club)
- Police pursuit of allegedly speeding driver in Gary ended with deaths of baby and woman in car (ABC)
- Driver dies after crashing into tree in median of DLSD near Lawrence (ABC)
- Icy conditions over the weekend led to many crashes, including one involving ISP trooper (NBC)
- Large chunk of aluminum cladding fell off Hancock building last week week, frightening neighbors (Block Club)
- Dia de Los Reyes celebration in Humboldt Park includes donation of 70 bikes to kids (Sun-Times)
- R.I.P. to R & B scenester, “kosher cowboy,” and CTA enthusiast Perry “Dancin’ Man” Kanlan (Sun-Times)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago