Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 24

Bike riders discuss the planned improvements to the Clark St. bike lanes in Edgewater (Block Club)

For the 2nd time in 8 days, a driver falls off an expressway, this time on the Stevenson at Cicero (CBS)

Drivers slam into Berwyn apartment building in road rage incident, forcing residents to evacuate (Fox)

Police: Suspects robbed and attacked passengers on Red Line at Jackson (Fox)

BFF Bikes owner Gillian Forsyth talks about the shop getting burglarized twice within weeks (Fox)

2021 saw upgrades planned for Morton Grove stop, establishment of nearby TIF district (Tribune)

Tips for riding your bike through the Chicago winter (ATA)

How much does the CTA Holiday Train cost? You’ll have to FOIA that (Reader)

Streetsblog Chicago will be operating on a light publishing schedule next week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on wrapping up our fund drive. Have a great new year!



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago