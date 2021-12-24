Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 24
- Bike riders discuss the planned improvements to the Clark St. bike lanes in Edgewater (Block Club)
- For the 2nd time in 8 days, a driver falls off an expressway, this time on the Stevenson at Cicero (CBS)
- Drivers slam into Berwyn apartment building in road rage incident, forcing residents to evacuate (Fox)
- Police: Suspects robbed and attacked passengers on Red Line at Jackson (Fox)
- BFF Bikes owner Gillian Forsyth talks about the shop getting burglarized twice within weeks (Fox)
- 2021 saw upgrades planned for Morton Grove stop, establishment of nearby TIF district (Tribune)
- Tips for riding your bike through the Chicago winter (ATA)
- How much does the CTA Holiday Train cost? You’ll have to FOIA that (Reader)
Streetsblog Chicago will be operating on a light publishing schedule next week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on wrapping up our fund drive. Have a great new year!
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago