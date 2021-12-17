Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 17

  • Top 10 walk/bike/transit stories of 2021 (Active Transportation Alliance)
  • Chicago cop involved in pursuit that killed 2-year-old Danyla Owens now faces dismissal (Sun-Times)
  • Driver charged with DUI after fatally striking pedestrian at Harlem Avenue and I-290 in Oak Park (Tribune)
  • Woman who crashed into Des Plaines River in Forest Park rescued from top of car (ABC)
  • New affordable housing for homeless women and seniors is planned near Red Line stops in Uptown (Block Club)
  • Elmwood Park railroad underpass project continues as $3.1 million released for engineering (Tribune)
  • Hard Rock wants to build casino over Metra tracks as part of One Central development (WGN)
  • Memorial for Jose Velásquez, 16, killed on bike by turning trucker, Saturday 4:45 PM on The 606 at Damen (Chainlink)

