Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 17
- Top 10 walk/bike/transit stories of 2021 (Active Transportation Alliance)
- Chicago cop involved in pursuit that killed 2-year-old Danyla Owens now faces dismissal (Sun-Times)
- Driver charged with DUI after fatally striking pedestrian at Harlem Avenue and I-290 in Oak Park (Tribune)
- Woman who crashed into Des Plaines River in Forest Park rescued from top of car (ABC)
New affordable housing for homeless women and seniors is planned near Red Line stops in Uptown (Block Club)
- Elmwood Park railroad underpass project continues as $3.1 million released for engineering (Tribune)
- Hard Rock wants to build casino over Metra tracks as part of One Central development (WGN)
- Memorial for Jose Velásquez, 16, killed on bike by turning trucker, Saturday 4:45 PM on The 606 at Damen (Chainlink)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago