Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 16

Lightfoot denounces plan for neighbors to hire private security to patrol part of Bucktown (Block Club)

New law allows state and collar counties to spend gas tax funds on walk/bike infra (Active Trans)

Pritzker announces a plan to save Thompson Center, Clark/Lake would stay open during rehab (Tribune)

CTA President Dorval Carter receives 33% raise, to $350K (Sun-Times)

High winds blamed for semi driver falling off Dan Ryan in Chinatown, no serious injuries ( ABC

Editorial: Schaumburg’s efforts to become more bike-friendly are great, but we need regional planning (Herald)

John discusses the hierarchy of Chicago bikeways with Axios’ Monica Eng

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago