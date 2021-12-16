Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 16
- Lightfoot denounces plan for neighbors to hire private security to patrol part of Bucktown (Block Club)
- New law allows state and collar counties to spend gas tax funds on walk/bike infra (Active Trans)
- Pritzker announces a plan to save Thompson Center, Clark/Lake would stay open during rehab (Tribune)
- CTA President Dorval Carter receives 33% raise, to $350K (Sun-Times)
- High winds blamed for semi driver falling off Dan Ryan in Chinatown, no serious injuries (ABC)
- Editorial: Schaumburg’s efforts to become more bike-friendly are great, but we need regional planning (Herald)
- John discusses the hierarchy of Chicago bikeways with Axios’ Monica Eng
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago