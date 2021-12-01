Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 1`
- Divvy bike-share rolls out new white-painted, “easier to ride” e-bikes
- RTA preps budget, plans for an infrastructure windfall (Bond Buyer)
- CPD: Man is in critical condition after falling 30 feet from Armitage/Western Platform (CBS)
- Video: Trucker drags pinned car down I-294. Miraculously there were no injuries (NBC)
- Driver plowed into a home in Niles. Miraculously there were no injuries (Tribune)
Thieves broke into Bucktown’s woman-centric BFF Bikes shop and stole at least 5 cycles (ABC)
- CTA’s 2021 Holiday Bus rolls out Tuesday. Here’s the schedule, and how to ride it (NBC)
- “Christmas Express” Metra train opens series of Waukegan Park District holiday events (Tribune)
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago