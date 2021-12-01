Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 1`

Divvy bike-share rolls out new white-painted, “ easier to ride” e-bikes

RTA preps budget, plans for an infrastructure windfall (Bond Buyer)

CPD: Man is in critical condition after falling 30 feet from Armitage/Western Platform (CBS)

Video: Trucker drags pinned car down I-294. Miraculously there were no injuries (NBC)

Driver plowed into a home in Niles. Miraculously there were no injuries ( Tribune

Thieves broke into Bucktown’s woman-centric BFF Bikes shop and stole at least 5 cycles ( ABC

CTA’s 2021 Holiday Bus rolls out Tuesday. Here’s the schedule, and how to ride it (NBC)

“Christmas Express” Metra train opens series of Waukegan Park District holiday events (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago