Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 30
- Kimball Jacks, 68, is the 2nd pedestrian killed by a driver on Greenwood Ave in Niles in 3 years (WGN)
- Driver struck pedestrian in southwest-suburban Montgomery (Tribune)
- Bond set at $500K for man accused DUI in crash that killed 3 people in October (CBS)
- Early release denied for Indiana woman convicted in bus stop crash that killed 3 kids (NBC)
- Former Bears star Dan Hampton arrested on DUI charges (Daily Herald)
- CPD: 2 men, including one in wheelchair, robbed person in Grand Red station elevator (Fox)
- SBC reporting on Ike expansion cited in Bloomberg article about infra spending
