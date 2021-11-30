Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 30

Kimball Jacks, 68, is the 2nd pedestrian killed by a driver on Greenwood Ave in Niles in 3 years (WGN)

Driver struck pedestrian in southwest-suburban Montgomery (Tribune)

Bond set at $500K for man accused DUI in crash that killed 3 people in October (CBS)

Early release denied for Indiana woman convicted in bus stop crash that killed 3 kids (NBC)

Former Bears star Dan Hampton arrested on DUI charges (Daily Herald)

CPD: 2 men, including one in wheelchair, robbed person in Grand Red station elevator (Fox)

SBC reporting on Ike expansion cited in Bloomberg article about infra spending

