Hit-and-run driver killed Uptown fixture Paul Aning, 39, who was reportedly homeless

Paul Anang, 39, was a familiar sight in the Uptown neighborhood, where I live. According to local residents, he was unhoused, and I often saw him panhandling on Broadway or Clark Street, and sometimes made a contribution.

Since Anang frequently stood in the street while asking drivers and bike riders for money, I was concerned for his safety. So when a friend told me a motorist fatally struck a homeless person early last Sunday at Lawrence Avenue and Broadway, I was saddened, but not surprised, to hear Anang was the victim. Compounding the tragedy is the fact that the driver who reportedly killed him didn’t even have the decency to stop and render aid.

According to police, on Sunday, November 21, at about 5:15 a.m., Anang was crossing the street when the driver of a silver Camaro struck him and fled in an unknown direction. Anang was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. There is a surveillance camera mounted on a light pole at the intersection.

A flyer posted on the window of the Green Mill jazz club at Lawrence/Broadway mourned Anang’s passing and encouraged people to leave memorials at a shrine by the intersection. “Paul will be missed beyond reason,” it stated.

Fatality Tracker: 2021 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 22

Bicyclist: 9

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data released by the Chicago Department of Transportation.