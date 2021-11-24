Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 24

Watch CDOT’s TV special for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims here

WBEZ looks at plans for spending Illinois’ federal infrastructure funding

Person shot driver on the Eisenhower, and they crashed into a North Riverside lounge (CBS)

People driving on the West Side are the most likely to be pulled over by police (Austin Weekly News)

Study using Chicago data: Ride-hail may help reduce alcohol-impaired crashes (EurekAlert!)

As Council fights over ward boundaries, a resident-backed map is delivered to City Hall (Block Club)

WTTW talks with Michael Salvatore, owner of Heritage Bicycles & Coffee (WTTW)

Daily Herald bike columnist recommends books for the cycling enthusiast on your shopping list

