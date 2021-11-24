Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 24
- Watch CDOT’s TV special for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims here
- WBEZ looks at plans for spending Illinois’ federal infrastructure funding
- Person shot driver on the Eisenhower, and they crashed into a North Riverside lounge (CBS)
- People driving on the West Side are the most likely to be pulled over by police (Austin Weekly News)
- Study using Chicago data: Ride-hail may help reduce alcohol-impaired crashes (EurekAlert!)
- As Council fights over ward boundaries, a resident-backed map is delivered to City Hall (Block Club)
- WTTW talks with Michael Salvatore, owner of Heritage Bicycles & Coffee (WTTW)
- Daily Herald bike columnist recommends books for the cycling enthusiast on your shopping list
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago