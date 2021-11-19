Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 19
- More coverage of the Belmont Flyover debut (CBS, Block Club, Crain’s, ABC, Tribune, Sun-Times)
- People driving on West Side are most likely to be pulled over, but 94% of stops don’t lead to tickets (Block Club)
- City Council approves $2M settlement for death of Julia Lynn Callaway, 55, as result of police chase (CBS)
- Marquette Greenway in NW Indiana gets $18M funding grant from U.S. Department of Transportation (Tribune)
- Possibility of 2-way protected bike lane on Chicago Ave. in Evanston stirs excitement (Evanston Roundtable)
- New signs in the Pedway will make navigating the maze-like system of tunnels a bit easier (Sun-Times)
- Lightfoot moves to extend outdoor dining program through 2022 (Crain’s)
- Equiticity webinar “Blackness on Bicycles in Brazil: The Story of Casa La Frida” Monday 11/22, 12:30 p.m.
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago