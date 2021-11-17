Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 17

No Chicago Tribune, infrastructure money can’t be used to “bail out Metra” from its UP operations woes

Police say driver went around gates before Gary freight train / car crash that killed three (ABC)

Construction worker in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Bishop Ford (CBS)

Man charged in attack on CTA worker, police officer has history of assaults and mental illness (ABC)

An update on crimes at Red Line stations near Loyola’s Rogers Park campus (Loyola Phoenix)

Officials celebrate completion of $14.5 million Metra/Canadian Pacific crossover upgrades (Trains)

Why are news boxes disappearing? CDOT sometimes removes them to ease pedestrian flow (Reader)

How to use transit to get to airports, Amtrak, and Greyhound for Thanksgiving travel (Loyola Phoenix)

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago