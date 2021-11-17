Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 17
- No Chicago Tribune, infrastructure money can’t be used to “bail out Metra” from its UP operations woes
- Police say driver went around gates before Gary freight train / car crash that killed three (ABC)
- Construction worker in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Bishop Ford (CBS)
- Man charged in attack on CTA worker, police officer has history of assaults and mental illness (ABC)
- An update on crimes at Red Line stations near Loyola’s Rogers Park campus (Loyola Phoenix)
- Officials celebrate completion of $14.5 million Metra/Canadian Pacific crossover upgrades (Trains)
- Why are news boxes disappearing? CDOT sometimes removes them to ease pedestrian flow (Reader)
- How to use transit to get to airports, Amtrak, and Greyhound for Thanksgiving travel (Loyola Phoenix)
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago