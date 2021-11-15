Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 15
- Cahill: Chicago transit needs to improve to win new riders. Could P3s fund new rail lines? (Crain’s)
- Driver ran red at Pratt/Wester, killing two women on sidewalk, no citations (ABC)
- 1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash on DLSD in Streeterville (ABC)
- Hit-and-run driver killed man, 59, biking in Back of the Yards (ABC)
- CTA worker, officer expected to recover after man stabbed and struck them on Blue Line (ABC)
- City Council to weigh $2M settlement for 2008 CPD chase that killed Julia Lynn Callaway, 55 (ABC)
- Oak Park bike shop damaged by allegedly intoxicated driver (CBS)
- Union press release: Metra union threatens strike after “talks enter third year with no progress”
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago