Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 15

Cahill: Chicago transit needs to improve to win new riders. Could P3s fund new rail lines? (Crain’s)

Driver ran red at Pratt/Wester, killing two women on sidewalk, no citations (ABC)

1 dead, 3 injured after head-on crash on DLSD in Streeterville (ABC)

Hit-and-run driver killed man, 59, biking in Back of the Yards (ABC)

CTA worker, officer expected to recover after man stabbed and struck them on Blue Line (ABC)

City Council to weigh $2M settlement for 2008 CPD chase that killed Julia Lynn Callaway, 55 (ABC)

Oak Park bike shop damaged by allegedly intoxicated driver (CBS)

Union press release: Metra union threatens strike after “talks enter third year with no progress”

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago