Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 3

Hundreds of people honored fallen cyclist Adé Hogue at vigil near crash site Tuesday night

O’Hare’s people mover will finally reopen Wednesday on a limited schedule (Tribune)

Equiticity’s Oboi Reed: Improving transportation infra can transform communities (WTTW)

Neighbors say chaotic traffic at West Town school is leading to fights (Block Club)

Will County’s fall “Recycle Your Bicycle” donates a record 147 cycles to Working Bikes (WJOL)

A Humboldt Park plant where train headlights were made will be turned into offices (YIMBY)

350-unit condo tower with 240 spaces nearly completed in Lakeshore East (YIMBY)

