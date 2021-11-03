Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 3

  • Hundreds of people honored fallen cyclist Adé Hogue at vigil near crash site Tuesday night
  • O’Hare’s people mover will finally reopen Wednesday on a limited schedule (Tribune)
  • Equiticity’s Oboi Reed: Improving transportation infra can transform communities (WTTW)
  • Neighbors say chaotic traffic at West Town school is leading to fights (Block Club)
  • Will County’s fall “Recycle Your Bicycle” donates a record 147 cycles to Working Bikes (WJOL)
  • A Humboldt Park plant where train headlights were made will be turned into offices (YIMBY)
  • 350-unit condo tower with 240 spaces nearly completed in Lakeshore East (YIMBY)

