Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 3
- Hundreds of people honored fallen cyclist Adé Hogue at vigil near crash site Tuesday night
- O’Hare’s people mover will finally reopen Wednesday on a limited schedule (Tribune)
- Equiticity’s Oboi Reed: Improving transportation infra can transform communities (WTTW)
- Neighbors say chaotic traffic at West Town school is leading to fights (Block Club)
- Will County’s fall “Recycle Your Bicycle” donates a record 147 cycles to Working Bikes (WJOL)
- A Humboldt Park plant where train headlights were made will be turned into offices (YIMBY)
- 350-unit condo tower with 240 spaces nearly completed in Lakeshore East (YIMBY)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 1 to help keep Streetsblog Chicago going strong in 2021. Can you help us win the grant by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago