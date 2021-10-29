Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 29

  • ATA looks at 1st Ward Ald. Daniel LaSpata’s efforts to improve sustainable transportation
  • CBS is proud to help thousands of speeding drivers get ticket refunds due to a minor sign error
  • 3 North Side public works projects are vying for $1.5M from city infra initiative (Block Club)
  • Union Station tower begins ascent as permits seek to increase floor count (Chicago YIMBY)
  • Gild development near Clark/Lake stop will include 89 units, 32 parking spots (Chicago YIMBY)
  • Updated renderings for mixed-use redevelopment near Davis stations in Evanston (Chicago YIMBY)
  • Olga Quiroga, Logan Square teacher who died from COVID, honored with street sign (Block Club)

