Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 29
- ATA looks at 1st Ward Ald. Daniel LaSpata’s efforts to improve sustainable transportation
- CBS is proud to help thousands of speeding drivers get ticket refunds due to a minor sign error
- 3 North Side public works projects are vying for $1.5M from city infra initiative (Block Club)
- Union Station tower begins ascent as permits seek to increase floor count (Chicago YIMBY)
- Gild development near Clark/Lake stop will include 89 units, 32 parking spots (Chicago YIMBY)
- Updated renderings for mixed-use redevelopment near Davis stations in Evanston (Chicago YIMBY)
- Olga Quiroga, Logan Square teacher who died from COVID, honored with street sign (Block Club)
