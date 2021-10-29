Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 29

ATA looks at 1st Ward Ald. Daniel LaSpata’s efforts to improve sustainable transportation

CBS is proud to help thousands of speeding drivers get ticket refunds due to a minor sign error

3 North Side public works projects are vying for $1.5M from city infra initiative (Block Club)

Union Station tower begins ascent as permits seek to increase floor count (Chicago YIMBY)

Gild development near Clark/Lake stop will include 89 units, 32 parking spots (Chicago YIMBY)

Updated renderings for mixed-use redevelopment near Davis stations in Evanston (Chicago YIMBY)

Olga Quiroga, Logan Square teacher who died from COVID, honored with street sign (Block Club)

