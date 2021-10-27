Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 27
- Police rarely pulled over drivers on Far NW, SW sides, where many first responders live (Block Club)
- Boy, 17, stabbed in leg with scissors on Jackson Red Line platform during argument (ABC)
- CPD: 1 in custody after driver of SUV taken at gunpoint crashes at 63rd/Damen (ABC)
- Block Club looks at the plan to add decorative crosswalks to Rogers Park’s Metra corridor
- Washington Park “Parade of Hearts” vandalized, volunteers sought to protect them (Block Club)
- Cog Cycles Chicago moved to larger storefront closer to North Shore Channel Trail (Block Club)
- CNT’s Jacky Grimshaw moderates Transit Center’s Equity in Transit panel on Thursday 2 PM
