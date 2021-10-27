Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 27

Police rarely pulled over drivers on Far NW, SW sides, where many first responders live (Block Club)

Boy, 17, stabbed in leg with scissors on Jackson Red Line platform during argument (ABC)

CPD: 1 in custody after driver of SUV taken at gunpoint crashes at 63rd/Damen (ABC)

Block Club looks at the plan to add decorative crosswalks to Rogers Park’s Metra corridor

Washington Park “Parade of Hearts” vandalized, volunteers sought to protect them (Block Club)

Cog Cycles Chicago moved to larger storefront closer to North Shore Channel Trail (Block Club)

CNT’s Jacky Grimshaw moderates Transit Center’s Equity in Transit panel on Thursday 2 PM

