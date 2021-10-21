Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 21
- City will hold ceremony for renaming DuSable LSD today at 2:30 PM at Buckingham Fountain (NBC)
- Sun-Times: New One Central renderings released, $6.5B subsidy for transit hub is still a bad idea
- Equiticity’s Oboi Reed and Kate Lowe call for racial equity in the upcoming scooter program (Sun-Times)
- Austin Weekly News looks at Equiticity’s “Biking Where Black” report
- Chicago has relatively few public bathrooms – that’s a problem (Tribune)
- Black woman-led skate collective creates space for traditionally underrepresented people (Block Club)
- Wilmette cycle shop Pedal Power to host charity bike collection (Herald)
