Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 21

City will hold ceremony for renaming DuSable LSD today at 2:30 PM at Buckingham Fountain (NBC)

Sun-Times: New One Central renderings released, $6.5B subsidy for transit hub is still a bad idea

Equiticity’s Oboi Reed and Kate Lowe call for racial equity in the upcoming scooter program (Sun-Times)

Austin Weekly News looks at Equiticity’s “Biking Where Black” report

Chicago has relatively few public bathrooms – that’s a problem (Tribune)

Black woman-led skate collective creates space for traditionally underrepresented people (Block Club)

Wilmette cycle shop Pedal Power to host charity bike collection (Herald)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.