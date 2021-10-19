Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 19

Man fatally struck by CTA driver near Buena LFT underpass IDed as William Hiebel, 85 (ABC)

2 cops injured, 1 civilian injured after Lexus driver runs red in South Austin (Tribune)

Man arrested for alleged hate-crime attack at Argyle stop was accidentally released (NBC)

Red Line trains were rerouted due to person on tracks at Harrison having mental health crisis (CBS)

Latest Six Corners proposal gets panned for having too many parking lots (Block Club)

Rolling street closures today for Chicago Sky victory parade starting at 11 AM (Block Club)

Chicago Bike Collective Ride on Friday 11/5, assembling at 6pm at 27th and Halsted

