Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 19
- Man fatally struck by CTA driver near Buena LFT underpass IDed as William Hiebel, 85 (ABC)
- 2 cops injured, 1 civilian injured after Lexus driver runs red in South Austin (Tribune)
- Man arrested for alleged hate-crime attack at Argyle stop was accidentally released (NBC)
- Red Line trains were rerouted due to person on tracks at Harrison having mental health crisis (CBS)
- Latest Six Corners proposal gets panned for having too many parking lots (Block Club)
- Rolling street closures today for Chicago Sky victory parade starting at 11 AM (Block Club)
- Chicago Bike Collective Ride on Friday 11/5, assembling at 6pm at 27th and Halsted
