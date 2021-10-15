Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 15

Metra unveils 2022 operating, capital budgets (Rail Age)

Man charged with 4 felonies for punching senior, pushing her onto ‘L’ tracks at Cermak Green (ABC)

Man charged with aggravated battery in attack on woman, 18, on Blue Line near Washington (CBS)

Bike Box in North Lawndale Bike Box offers free loaner bikes, repairs, affordable cycles for purchase (WTTW)

Street mural, curb extensions, new crosswalks coming to Harrison/Homan in North Lawndale (Block Club)

Plan for office tower at 360 N. Green, near Morgan stop, drops parking from 256 to 90 spaces (Chicago YIMBY)

Folks legend John Prine gets honorary street sign in Lincoln Park (Block Club)

UTC hosts a discussion with Pace director Rocky Donahue on Thursday 10/21, noon to 1:30

