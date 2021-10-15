Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 15
- Metra unveils 2022 operating, capital budgets (Rail Age)
- Man charged with 4 felonies for punching senior, pushing her onto ‘L’ tracks at Cermak Green (ABC)
- Man charged with aggravated battery in attack on woman, 18, on Blue Line near Washington (CBS)
- Bike Box in North Lawndale Bike Box offers free loaner bikes, repairs, affordable cycles for purchase (WTTW)
- Street mural, curb extensions, new crosswalks coming to Harrison/Homan in North Lawndale (Block Club)
- Plan for office tower at 360 N. Green, near Morgan stop, drops parking from 256 to 90 spaces (Chicago YIMBY)
- Folks legend John Prine gets honorary street sign in Lincoln Park (Block Club)
- UTC hosts a discussion with Pace director Rocky Donahue on Thursday 10/21, noon to 1:30
