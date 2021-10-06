Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October
- State continues to investigate road safety as 2 more people hit on 127th Street in Blue Island (Tribune)
- Driver fatally struck pedestrian Ramiro Castillo, 66, in Joliet (Patch)
- Hit-and-run driver injures boy, 4, on bike at Foster/Pulaski, later turns himself in (NBC)
- Man shot while riding Divvy at Kinzie/Milwaukee discusses his ordeal (Patch)
- Chicago Joe’s, a half-mile from the ‘L’, will be replaced with 39 units, 8 affordable, 9 spots (Block Club)
- Neon art coming to Edgewater storefronts impacted by CTA Red Line work (Block Club)
- Chicago-based United eliminates fees for traveling with a bicycle (travel pulse)
