Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October

State continues to investigate road safety as 2 more people hit on 127th Street in Blue Island (Tribune)

Driver fatally struck pedestrian Ramiro Castillo, 66, in Joliet (Patch)

Hit-and-run driver injures boy, 4, on bike at Foster/Pulaski, later turns himself in (NBC)

Man shot while riding Divvy at Kinzie/Milwaukee discusses his ordeal (Patch)

Chicago Joe’s, a half-mile from the ‘L’, will be replaced with 39 units, 8 affordable, 9 spots (Block Club)

Neon art coming to Edgewater storefronts impacted by CTA Red Line work (Block Club)

Chicago-based United eliminates fees for traveling with a bicycle (travel pulse)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

