Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 4

Metra begins $36.1M overhaul to Grayland Station in Irving Park, including new bridge (Block Club)

Woman, 37, killed in hit-and-run crash following shootout in Irving Park (Tribune)

3, including a 1-year-old boy, hurt after shooting and crash on the Near North Side (ABC)

2 injured, 1 critically after driver runs red in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)

Man shoots at CTA bus in Gresham after altercation with people on board, no injuries (Sun-Times)

Small business advocates want to limit tax breaks property owners can get on vacant storefronts (Block Club)

Cook County launches court-based rental assistance program for people facing eviction (Block Club)

