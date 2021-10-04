Join us for a Streetsblog meetup at Handlebar on Wednesday, October 13

On Wednesday, October 13, from 6-8 p.m. (probably somewhat later), Streetsblog Chicago will hold our first in-person reader since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the lush back patio of Handlebar, Chicago’s vegetarian- and bicycle-friendly bar and grill, 2311 W. North Ave. in Wicker Park. Our meetups are always a great opportunity to hang out and network with folks who are passionate about sustainable transportation and livable streets.

Here’s the skinny:

Streetsblog Meetup

Wednesday, October 13, from 6-8 p.m. (probably somewhat later)

Handlebar

2311 W. North Avenue, Chicago

Originally conceived and founded in the early 2000’s by friends who met via the Chicago Critical Mass bike ride (including your truly), Handlebar has different ownership nowadays, but continues to be a cyclist hangout with plentiful bike parking and furniture made from old cycle parts. The food offerings are mostly vegetarian and vegan, plus a couple of fish dishes, and there’s a full drink menu. Handlebar is currently only doing outdoor service. Masks must be worn when you’re placing your order or moving about the venue.

The Handlebar is a half-mile walk from the Damen Blue Line station, and it’s served by the North and Western avenue buses. There’s a Divvy station one block east of the restaurant at the northwest corner of North and Leavitt Street. Hope to see you there!