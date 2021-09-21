Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 21
- An estimated 67K people attended Sundays on State, credited with a $12M economic boost (Loop North)
- Motorcyclist cited after fatally striking man, 74, in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)
- Woman, 75, fatally struck by Brown Line at Kedzie, where tracks cross street at grade level (CBS)
- 4 injured after 3-car crash in West Ridge that shattered CTA bus stop (CBS)
- SUV driver injured after crashing into currency exchange in West Englewood (CBS)
- Red Line trains delayed after early morning power outage (CBS)
- Pace Suburban Bus commits to a zero emissions fleet by 2040 (ATA)
- Columnist: Since Metra ridership is down 24%, it’s a bad time to give Derwinski a 7% raise (Tribune)
- CVS denied COVID test to MPC staffer Jeremy Glover because he was on bike, not in a car (Block Club)
- How to ride Amtrak from Chicago to go leaf-peeping (Sierra Club)
