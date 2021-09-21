Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 21

An estimated 67K people attended Sundays on State, credited with a $12M economic boost (Loop North)

Motorcyclist cited after fatally striking man, 74, in Humboldt Park (Sun-Times)

Woman, 75, fatally struck by Brown Line at Kedzie, where tracks cross street at grade level (CBS)

4 injured after 3-car crash in West Ridge that shattered CTA bus stop (CBS)

SUV driver injured after crashing into currency exchange in West Englewood (CBS)

Red Line trains delayed after early morning power outage (CBS)

Pace Suburban Bus commits to a zero emissions fleet by 2040 (ATA)

Columnist: Since Metra ridership is down 24%, it’s a bad time to give Derwinski a 7% raise (Tribune)

CVS denied COVID test to MPC staffer Jeremy Glover because he was on bike, not in a car (Block Club)

How to ride Amtrak from Chicago to go leaf-peeping (Sierra Club)

