50 couples will get hitched at the car-free Mag Mile event “Mode, Marriages, and Murals”

Bummed that yesterday was the last day of the Chicago Loop Alliance’s Sundays on State series, which pedestrianized That Great Street for shopping, dining, performances, and games? The good news is that there are some more fun-sounding car-free events planned for North Michigan Avenue.

I’m a little embarrassed that I somehow slept on this until now, but since July the Magnificent Mile Association and the city of Chicago have hosted Meet Me on The Mile, an outdoor activation series designed to draw foot traffic to local businesses and cultural institutions. One Sunday of the month, portions of the Mag Mile have been pedestrianized for “Sunday Spectacle” events, plus live entertainment in the plazas along the avenue, ranging from New Orleans-style jazz to mariachi to drumline to bluegrass.

The theme for the Meet Me on the Mile event on Sunday, September 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is “Mode, Marriage, and Murals,” featuring a fashion pop-up show, chalk muralist, and dozens of wedding ceremonies on the car-free street. All day Michigan Avenue will be pedestrianized from Illinois Street to Wacker Drive, including the DuSable Bridge.

The centerpiece of the day will be 50 marriages performed under the sky bridge connecting the Wrigley Building towers. (Couples were previously chosen via a contest.) Another component of the day will be “mode(fashion),” with pop-up fashion exhibits. Artists will be creating works on site, and there will be live music and dance performances. During a “silent disco yoga” event, participants will list to music and instructions on headphones. There will also be family programming and outdoor dining.

The last Meet Me on the Mile event takes place on Sunday, October 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Michigan between Pearson Street and Chicago Avenue, with activities TBA. Read more about the series here.

RSVP for Mode, Marriage and Murals here.