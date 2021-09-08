Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 8
- Driver from crash that killed motorcycle passenger Mohammad Shukor, 19, fled the scene (Sun-Times)
- Man who shot CTA bus driver in jaw near Cultural Center charged with attempted murder (Sun-Times)
- Driver gets 4 years in deadly crash that killed two, including sister, near Indiana state line (Tribune)
- Police: Man injured by gunfire on Lakefront Trail accidentally shot himself (Sun-Times)
- GoFundMe for bike advocate Chris Didato, critically injured by SUV driver, has raised $15K
- Chicago Ave. (Clark) in Evanston could get protected lanes from Howard to Davis (Evanston Now)
- South Shore Line will be making non-standard stop at 18th Street Metra station for Bears games
- Landmark Illinois honors Union Station for “creative and sustainable” overhaul (Block Club)
- Here are photos of WGN staff doing Bike the Drive last Sunday
