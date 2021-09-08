Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 8

Driver from crash that killed motorcycle passenger Mohammad Shukor, 19, fled the scene (Sun-Times)

Man who shot CTA bus driver in jaw near Cultural Center charged with attempted murder (Sun-Times)

Driver gets 4 years in deadly crash that killed two, including sister, near Indiana state line (Tribune)

Police: Man injured by gunfire on Lakefront Trail accidentally shot himself (Sun-Times)

GoFundMe for bike advocate Chris Didato, critically injured by SUV driver, has raised $15K

Chicago Ave. (Clark) in Evanston could get protected lanes from Howard to Davis (Evanston Now)

South Shore Line will be making non-standard stop at 18th Street Metra station for Bears games

Landmark Illinois honors Union Station for “creative and sustainable” overhaul (Block Club)

Here are photos of WGN staff doing Bike the Drive last Sunday

