Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September
- Why hasn’t the hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian Linda Mensch been arrested yet? (Sun-Times)
- 5 hurt when drive went the wrong way on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Monday (ABC)
- 3 injured after police chase ends in crash on the 3200 block of South Wood (ABC)
- Union: Passenger shot CTA driver in jaw after he was asked to leave bus at Chicago Cultural Center (CBS)
- Man shot while sitting by Lake Front Trail Monday night near Chicago Avenue (Sun-Times)
- Video shows erratic driver weaving around cyclists during Bike the Drive (WGN)
- Metra schedule changes for Rock Island, North Central Service lines take effect Tuesday (ABC)
- Murals and installations are coming to West Side Pink Line stations (Block Club)
- Pullman National Monument at historic rail car plant opens to the public (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.