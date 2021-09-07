Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September

Why hasn’t the hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian Linda Mensch been arrested yet? (Sun-Times)

5 hurt when drive went the wrong way on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Monday (ABC)

3 injured after police chase ends in crash on the 3200 block of South Wood (ABC)

Union: Passenger shot CTA driver in jaw after he was asked to leave bus at Chicago Cultural Center (CBS)

Man shot while sitting by Lake Front Trail Monday night near Chicago Avenue (Sun-Times)

Video shows erratic driver weaving around cyclists during Bike the Drive (WGN)

Metra schedule changes for Rock Island, North Central Service lines take effect Tuesday (ABC)

Murals and installations are coming to West Side Pink Line stations (Block Club)

Pullman National Monument at historic rail car plant opens to the public (Block Club)

