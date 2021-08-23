Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 23

Evanstonian: Infra bill won’t include enough funds to “address fundamental challenges of U.S. transit” (Vox)

Park District sold out space in our parks for Amazon delivery lockers for a mere $137.6K a year (Block Club)

ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured after shooting, car crash on Eisenhower Expressway (ABC)

1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash involving SUV, 2 semi-trailers on Torrence Avenue on SE Side (ABC)

Hit-and-run SUV driver killed Trinity Salgado, 59, on bike near Des Plaines River Trail in Glenview (NBC)

Hanna Fernando, 40, killed after trucker rear-ended her car in Glenview, causing rollover crash (ABC)

Bike ride from Forest Park Metra stop to Docomomo Summer Social at Adlai Stevenson’s house on 9/11

