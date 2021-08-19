Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 19
- Protect Our Parks turns to US Supreme Court in bid to stop OPC Construction (Block Club)
- Male pedestrian, 21, killed in multi-vehicle Highland, IN, crash (NWI Times)
- Man wanted for several hammer attacks on ‘L’ platforms and a CTA bus (CBS)
- Wednesday’s lakefront bike crash victim IDed as former U. of C. research scientist George Sawicki
- The First Ward has launched a participatory budgeting process to elect projects for menu funding
- Grandfather ride across the country to raise awareness of high SW Side cancer rates (CBS)
- Englewood is launching its first music festival (Block Club)
