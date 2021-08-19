Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 19

Protect Our Parks turns to US Supreme Court in bid to stop OPC Construction (Block Club)

Male pedestrian, 21, killed in multi-vehicle Highland, IN, crash (NWI Times)

Man wanted for several hammer attacks on ‘L’ platforms and a CTA bus (CBS)

Wednesday’s lakefront bike crash victim IDed as former U. of C. research scientist George Sawicki

The First Ward has launched a participatory budgeting process to elect projects for menu funding

Grandfather ride across the country to raise awareness of high SW Side cancer rates (CBS)

Englewood is launching its first music festival (Block Club)

