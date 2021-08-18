Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 18

  • Anti-BRT activist Romanelli pushes $2B “transit plan” to make it easier to drive on Lake Street (Sun-Times)
  • Man, 70, dead after “crashing his bicycle into a parked truck near the Field Museum” (NBC)
  • There have been a series of attacks on pedestrians in Loop, including assailants on Divvy bikes (FOX)
  • Amtrak-Metra ties are back on track after ruling on Union Station rent (Sun-Times)
  • Indoor mask mandate returning Friday to Chicago as city sees surge in COVID-19 cases (Block Club)
  • Proposal to redevelop Edgewater’s Wing Hoe site, 6 minutes from ‘L’, with 50 units, 25 spots (Block Club)
  • Mobile City Hall brings city stickers, parking permits and more neighborhoods (Block Club)

