Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 18
- Anti-BRT activist Romanelli pushes $2B “transit plan” to make it easier to drive on Lake Street (Sun-Times)
- Man, 70, dead after “crashing his bicycle into a parked truck near the Field Museum” (NBC)
- There have been a series of attacks on pedestrians in Loop, including assailants on Divvy bikes (FOX)
- Amtrak-Metra ties are back on track after ruling on Union Station rent (Sun-Times)
- Indoor mask mandate returning Friday to Chicago as city sees surge in COVID-19 cases (Block Club)
- Proposal to redevelop Edgewater’s Wing Hoe site, 6 minutes from ‘L’, with 50 units, 25 spots (Block Club)
- Mobile City Hall brings city stickers, parking permits and more neighborhoods (Block Club)
