Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 17
- Construction begins on Obama Center, which will include pedestrianizing park roads (CBS)
- Citizens to Abolish Red Light Cameras calls for rolling back 6 mph speed cam threshold (CBS)
- Tribune’s Rex Huppke takes a satirical look at the 6 mph ticketing rule
- Sophie Elizabeth Allen, 27, killed by hit-and-run driver, had survived cancer, was newly engaged (ABC)
- Driver Huda Alghazali, 25, killed, male passenger injured, in crash on the Stevenson (CBS)
- Hit-and-Run driver badly injures West Loop community leader May Toy near Racine stop (Block Club)
- Police called on skateboarding stowaway on the Metra Electric District line
