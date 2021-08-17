Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 17

Construction begins on Obama Center, which will include pedestrianizing park roads (CBS)

Citizens to Abolish Red Light Cameras calls for rolling back 6 mph speed cam threshold (CBS)

Tribune’s Rex Huppke takes a satirical look at the 6 mph ticketing rule

Sophie Elizabeth Allen, 27, killed by hit-and-run driver, had survived cancer, was newly engaged (ABC)

Driver Huda Alghazali, 25, killed, male passenger injured, in crash on the Stevenson (CBS)

Hit-and-Run driver badly injures West Loop community leader May Toy near Racine stop (Block Club)

Police called on skateboarding stowaway on the Metra Electric District line

