Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 16
- The Daily Northwestern has published a guide to transit for incoming students
- Chicago red light cameras now ticket drivers going 6 mph over the limit (Chicago Tribune)
- DCASE releases full list of upcoming outdoor events and festivals
- There’s been a big uptick of graffiti on expressways and CTA stations (Block Club)
- Driver strikes, kills pedestrian crossing the street at Addison and Fremont streets (CBS 2)
- The renovation of Webster Avenue bridge is now underway (City of Chicago)
- Chicago magazine ranks the suburbs by how suburban they are
- Transit agencies around the country prepare for $107 billion investment via infrastructure bill (Washington Post)
- Inside Climate News interviews Streetsblog Chicago co-editor, Courtney Cobbs