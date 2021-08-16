Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 16

  • The Daily Northwestern has published a guide to transit for incoming students
  • Chicago red light cameras now ticket drivers going 6 mph over the limit (Chicago Tribune)
  • DCASE releases full list of upcoming outdoor events and festivals
  • There’s been a big uptick of graffiti on expressways and CTA stations (Block Club)
  • Driver strikes, kills pedestrian crossing the street at Addison and Fremont streets (CBS 2)
  • The renovation of Webster Avenue bridge is now underway (City of Chicago)
  • Chicago magazine ranks the suburbs by how suburban they are
  • Transit agencies around the country prepare for $107 billion investment via infrastructure bill (Washington Post)
  • Inside Climate News interviews Streetsblog Chicago co-editor, Courtney Cobbs

 