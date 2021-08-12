Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 12

ATA: Take action now to fix highway-heavy bipartisan infrastructure bill

City panel approves $600M to finish Cabrini-Green redevelopment (Block Club)

Bike/ped bridge planned for Pratt, connecting West Ridge to N. Shore Channel Trail (Block Club)

Outride fund donates $10K to Blackstone Bikes, $12.5K to Bikes for Belmont Cragin (Pinkbike)

Female passenger reportedly spat at a CTA employee at Linden (Tribune)

Bikes for Batavia works to restore bikes to help those in need (Tribune)

The Millennium Park bike station has new management, rebranded as Hub312 (Yahoo Finance)

A bike tour of Oak Park’s Midcentury architecture (WBEZ)

Boxing Out Negativity’s Street Love Ride takes place Saturday 8/21 in North Lawndale

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.