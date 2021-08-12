Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 12

  • ATA: Take action now to fix highway-heavy bipartisan infrastructure bill
  • City panel approves $600M to finish Cabrini-Green redevelopment (Block Club)
  • Bike/ped bridge planned for Pratt, connecting West Ridge to N. Shore Channel Trail (Block Club)
  • Outride fund donates $10K to Blackstone Bikes, $12.5K to Bikes for Belmont Cragin (Pinkbike)
  • Female passenger reportedly spat at a CTA employee at Linden (Tribune)
  • Bikes for Batavia works to restore bikes to help those in need (Tribune)
  • The Millennium Park bike station has new management, rebranded as Hub312 (Yahoo Finance)
  • A bike tour of Oak Park’s Midcentury architecture (WBEZ)
  • Boxing Out Negativity’s Street Love Ride takes place Saturday 8/21 in North Lawndale

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.