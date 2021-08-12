Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 12
- ATA: Take action now to fix highway-heavy bipartisan infrastructure bill
- City panel approves $600M to finish Cabrini-Green redevelopment (Block Club)
- Bike/ped bridge planned for Pratt, connecting West Ridge to N. Shore Channel Trail (Block Club)
- Outride fund donates $10K to Blackstone Bikes, $12.5K to Bikes for Belmont Cragin (Pinkbike)
- Female passenger reportedly spat at a CTA employee at Linden (Tribune)
- Bikes for Batavia works to restore bikes to help those in need (Tribune)
- The Millennium Park bike station has new management, rebranded as Hub312 (Yahoo Finance)
- A bike tour of Oak Park’s Midcentury architecture (WBEZ)
- Boxing Out Negativity’s Street Love Ride takes place Saturday 8/21 in North Lawndale
