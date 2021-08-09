Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 9

  • Chicago Tonight covers the expansion of bike lanes into Hermosa and Belmont Cragin
  • Gov. Pritzker signs bill that will lead to creation of high-speed rail commission (Trains)
  • Scooters could be coming back to Chicago, contingent on some safety improvements (ABC 7)
  • Taste of Andersonville will return this Wednesday (Block Club)
  • Northalsted Market Days will feature vaccination booth for the week-long event (Eater)
  • Tribune editorial board argues that it’s now time to get behind Obama Center plan
  • The red-blue divide in transit spending is between rural highways and urban public transit (NBC News)
  • Members of the Automobile Mechanics Local 701 go on strike outside 56 Chicago-area car dealerships (Daily Herald)
  • The NY Times asks whether the pandemic-inspired Open Streets will survive

