Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 9

Chicago Tonight covers the expansion of bike lanes into Hermosa and Belmont Cragin

Gov. Pritzker signs bill that will lead to creation of high-speed rail commission (Trains)

Scooters could be coming back to Chicago, contingent on some safety improvements (ABC 7)

Taste of Andersonville will return this Wednesday (Block Club)

Northalsted Market Days will feature vaccination booth for the week-long event (Eater)

Tribune editorial board argues that it’s now time to get behind Obama Center plan

The red-blue divide in transit spending is between rural highways and urban public transit (NBC News)

Members of the Automobile Mechanics Local 701 go on strike outside 56 Chicago-area car dealerships (Daily Herald)

The NY Times asks whether the pandemic-inspired Open Streets will survive

