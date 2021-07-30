Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 30
- How Chicago could benefit from the upcoming $1 trillion infrastructure plan (Crain’s)
- Rep. Moeller plays key role in passing bill to improve walking & biking (ATA)
- After Thomas Travers’ death, NW Side advocates renew push for protected lanes on Milwaukee (Block Club)
- Downed wires across Metra tracks in Bensenville, Galewood halted train service Thursday morning (CBS)
- Meet BMX racing and freestyle star Antioch freshman Marshall Gehrke (Tribune)
- Food trucks are returning to Daley Plaza today (Block Club)
- “Underwear Ride” route proposed for tonight’s Chicago Critical Mass, leaving 6 PM from Daley Plaza
