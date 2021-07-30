Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 30

How Chicago could benefit from the upcoming $1 trillion infrastructure plan (Crain’s)

Rep. Moeller plays key role in passing bill to improve walking & biking (ATA)

After Thomas Travers’ death, NW Side advocates renew push for protected lanes on Milwaukee (Block Club)

Downed wires across Metra tracks in Bensenville, Galewood halted train service Thursday morning (CBS)

Meet BMX racing and freestyle star Antioch freshman Marshall Gehrke (Tribune)

Food trucks are returning to Daley Plaza today (Block Club)

“Underwear Ride” route proposed for tonight’s Chicago Critical Mass, leaving 6 PM from Daley Plaza

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.