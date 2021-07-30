Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 30

  • How Chicago could benefit from the upcoming $1 trillion infrastructure plan (Crain’s)
  • Rep. Moeller plays key role in passing bill to improve walking & biking (ATA)
  • After Thomas Travers’ death, NW Side advocates renew push for protected lanes on Milwaukee (Block Club)
  • Downed wires across Metra tracks in Bensenville, Galewood halted train service Thursday morning (CBS)
  • Meet BMX racing and freestyle star Antioch freshman Marshall Gehrke (Tribune)
  • Food trucks are returning to Daley Plaza today (Block Club)
  • “Underwear Ride” route proposed for tonight’s Chicago Critical Mass, leaving 6 PM from Daley Plaza

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.