Today’s Headlines for Monday July 26

Experts discuss 10% spike in crash fatalities during the pandemic (Daily Herald)

CPD: Boy, 16, killed in car crash after man, 60, swerved into oncoming traffic at 59th/Parnell (CBS)

6 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on Bishop Ford (Sun-Times)

Man, 25, on bike, in critical condition after collision with CTA bus in Little Italy (CBS)

1919 Chicago race riots commemorated through bike ride, headstone unveiling (ABC)

Italian-American civic group files lawsuit to bring back Arrigo Park Columbus statue (Block Club)

Tower with 316 units, 20% affordable, 200 spots pitched for Fulton/Ada, 8-minutes from ‘L’ (Block Club)

Baseball commentator loses bet, plans 1,200 miles from Chicago to NYC (FOX)

Celebrate the I & M Canal Trail’s 35th anniversary by collecting passport stamps to win prizes

Today is an Air Pollution Action Day. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency established this status to remind people to stay indoors and not exert themselves because high levels of air pollution are expected, which can range can range from being bothersome to harmful to people depending on their health status. This condition is partly caused by wildfires occurring elsewhere, local weather, and local pollution, so there are things we can do to help mitigate the situation. Choosing to walk, bike, or take transit instead of driving if possible is one way to help.

