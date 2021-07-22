CDOT promises new strategic plan will center equity, help fight intergenerational poverty

Today at the groundbreaking for the 71st Street streetscaping project in South Shore, Chicago Department of Transportation commissioner Gia Biagi announced the release of the city’s new Strategic Plan for Transportation. Chicago officials are calling the document the nation’s first urban transportation plan developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s racial justice and economic crises, and say the plan will help promote social equity and public safety. The plan is intended to complement Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s five-year-multi-billion-dollar Chicago Works infrastructure plan.

“In order for our transportation network to truly work for our city, it must serve all of our residents equitably,” Lightfoot, who didn’t attend the event, said in a statement. “This strategic plan, developed in the midst of the pandemic, highlights our commitment to do just that, as it will help lower the economic and environmental burden of transportation on our residents and prioritize investments in underserved communities.”

The 79-page document includes 84 strategies and hundreds of one-to-three-year targets that CDOT says will help build safer streets; prioritize improving transportation options for residents in low-income communities; expand transit access; and provide bus lanes, bikeways, and bike-share across the entire city. Goals include (language is CDOT’s):

Aligning Our Streets with Our Values:

Establish a citywide truck route network

Complete the Smart Lighting Upgrade of 270,000 streetlights and reduce street lighting energy consumption by 50 percent

Develop new metrics to evaluate and execute projects based on equity, safety, and condition

Access to Opportunity:

Establish a traffic management center to respond to changing traffic conditions, and modernize traffic signals

Deepen partnerships with CTA, Metra and Pace to expand transit access; make tactical improvements to high ridership bus routes; identify and implement rapid bus corridors

Complete the Divvy expansion to cover the entire city, including more than 200 new Divvy stations in 2021 on the southwest and northwest sides; reach 16,500 Divvy bikes by 2023

Streets Free from Violence

Invest in strategies, programs, and infrastructure to reduce all forms of violence in our communities while recognizing the need to address trauma from past violence and to help increase walking and cycling in predominantly Black and Brown communities.

Extend Vision Zero farther into city policies, establish safer speed limits, and improve driver safety education

Expand the Slow Streets, Café Streets, and Make Way for People programs

Expand the Community Greening program and make it easier for Chicago communities to activate their streets

The plan was written with input from the Transportation Equity Network, a coalition of community groups and transportation advocacy organizations, including the Center for Neighborhood Technology, the Active Transportation Alliance, and the mobility justice nonprofit Equiticity. It’s hard to say if that group’s contributions rise to the level of community engagement that should occur to create a strategic plan.

According to city officials, CDOT and CNT are working on a process to identify communities with the greatest economic and mobility challenges, so that these neighborhoods can be prioritized for transportation upgrades.

During the groundbreaking Biagi noted, “We’ve made it through a difficult year and have to come back stronger.” She promised that the plan will lead to transportation projects that “center equity,” with “more transparency and and accountability,” and which will help to “break the cycle of intergenerational poverty in underserved communities by connecting residents with educational and job opportunities. The commissioner also committed to a new emphasis on community input. “Some of the best expertise comes from the block.”

Biagi added that CDOT is committed to “doing our part to make streets free of violence of all kinds.” She asked community members to “hold our feet to the fire… hold us accountable for carrying out the plan.”

Jacky Grimshaw, vice president for government affairs said at the event, “The plan is a great start for setting a new direction.” She argued that if the transportation follows through on its goals, it will “improve transportation equity across the city and help to repair past and ongoing harms of transportation decisions especially in Black and Brown communities.”