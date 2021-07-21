Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 21
- CTA named top transit agency in N. America for COVID efforts by the American Public Transportation Association (FOX)
- City Council vote on redevelopment of Michael Reese site today (Block Club)
- Teen driver charged with reckless homicide after single-car crash that killed his 4 passengers in Hickory Hills (NBC)
- Bicyclist killed in collision with Metra train at 102nd/Vincennes in Beverly (Beverly Review)
- Hit-and-run driver, 18, turns himself in after fatally striking Marcia D. Morris, 63, near N. Shore Channel Trail (ABC)
- Driver strikes and injures 2 people eating in Evanston’s pedestrianized Fountain Square, 1 seriously (CBS)
- Evanston debuts a Slow Streets treatment on Greenleaf (Chicago Tribune)
- Yellow Line shut down yesterday afternoon, replaced with shuttle bus, due to signal problems (CTA)
- Should we cancel Lollapalooza as cases climb? Lightfoot says no, but attendees should be vaccinated (Block Club)
- Downtown Lemont welcomes I&M Canal bike share (Chicago Tribune)
- Bike tour on Saturday explores history of the 1919 Chicago Race Riot (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
