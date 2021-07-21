Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 21

CTA named top transit agency in N. America for COVID efforts by the American Public Transportation Association (FOX)

City Council vote on redevelopment of Michael Reese site today (Block Club)

Teen driver charged with reckless homicide after single-car crash that killed his 4 passengers in Hickory Hills (NBC)

Bicyclist killed in collision with Metra train at 102nd/Vincennes in Beverly (Beverly Review)

Hit-and-run driver, 18, turns himself in after fatally striking Marcia D. Morris, 63, near N. Shore Channel Trail (ABC)

Driver strikes and injures 2 people eating in Evanston’s pedestrianized Fountain Square, 1 seriously (CBS)

Evanston debuts a Slow Streets treatment on Greenleaf (Chicago Tribune)

Yellow Line shut down yesterday afternoon, replaced with shuttle bus, due to signal problems (CTA)

Should we cancel Lollapalooza as cases climb? Lightfoot says no, but attendees should be vaccinated (Block Club)

Downtown Lemont welcomes I&M Canal bike share (Chicago Tribune)

Bike tour on Saturday explores history of the 1919 Chicago Race Riot (Block Club)

