Off-duty cop who reportedly ran stop sign, killing boy on bike, has not been cited

Witnesses said the off-duty police officer who fatally struck Hershel Weinberger, 9, on his bike last night in West Ridge ran a stop sign, but as of this afternoon the officer has received no citations or charges.

According to Police News Affairs, on Wednesday, July 14, around 8 p.m., Hershel was biking east on the north sidewalk of Chase Avenue when he crossed Sacramento Avenue in the crosswalk. In Chicago, it’s legal for children younger than 12 to ride on the sidewalk.

The off-duty officer, 48, was driving north on Sacramento in a Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck, police said.

According to a report by Jenna Barnes from WGN News, “Witnesses say the boy was crossing the street at a crosswalk when a pickup truck [driver] appeared to run a stop sign and hit him.” The intersection has four-way stop signs. The officer appeared to drag the bike before coming to a stop, and neighbors rushed to help the boy, Barnes said.

According to WGN, Hershel’s parents were outside and heard the collision. His father Shamai Weinberger held the boy before the child was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m.

As of Thursday afternoon, no citations or charges had been filed, the Sun-Times’ David Struett and Mohammad Samra reported.

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara Jr., who made headlines in January for defending the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol, attempted to justify the driver’s behavior to the Sun-Times, claiming the officer didn’t see Hershel before he killed him. Catanzara said the man passed a Breathalyzer test after the fatal crash.

“It’s just a tragedy,” Catanzara told the Sun-Times. “And any person could be in his shoes.” That’s despite the fact that witnesses said the officer ignored the stop sign, whereas if he had obeyed it Hershel might still be alive.

“This just happens to be a Chicago police officer,” Catanzara told the Sun-Times. “Our hearts go out to the family. This officer is certainly never going to forget that. It’s sad all-around.”